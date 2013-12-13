500 SHARES Share Tweet

The rumors we’ve heard for weeks are now true…

Sony Pictures has officially announced that they will expand the Spider-Man universe with…(drum roll)…Sinister Six & Venom spin-off films!

The announcement came late Thursday as Sony Pictures announced that Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner, Ed Solomon, & Drew Goddard will work as a collaborative group. Variety says that they “will collaborate on overseeing the developing story over several films that will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach.”

Kurtzman will direct & co-write the “Venom” film with Roberto Orci & Ed Solomon.

As for the “Sinister Six,” Drew Goddard who is also writing the Netflix “Daredevil” series, has signed on to write the villain group’s film.

Avi Arad & Matt Tolmach who produced both of the Amazing Spider-man films said, “this collaboration was born out of the great experience we and Marc had working with Alex, Bob, and Jeff on ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ With more than fifty years’ wealth of stories in the comic books to draw upon for inspiration, the Spider-Man universe is truly boundless; in addition, the Spider-Man comics have the greatest rogues gallery of any series, and to have the chance to explore that on film is truly thrilling.”

President of Columbia Pictures Doug Belgrad had this to say:

“The Spider-Man film franchise is one of our studio’s greatest assets. We are thrilled with the creative team we have assembled to delve more deeply into the world that Marc, Avi and Matt have begun to explore in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ We believe that Marc, Alex, and Drew have uniquely exciting visions for how to expand the Spider-Man universe in each of these upcoming films.”

It’s just as I suspected. I mentioned in an article I did earlier about the Easter eggs found in the Amazing Spider-Man 2 trailer, that the trailer seemed more of a build up for the Sinister Six. I guess this is why there are so many villains in the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man 2. I’m just hoping that they do Venom justice, since he was horribly done on Spider-Man 3.

Source: Variety