Disney has announced that their upcoming live-action movie Descendants, has began casting for the adventure-comedy, which will be centered around the teenage lives of some of Disney’s most popular villains.

Directing the movie will be High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega, who also directed Michael Jackson’s This is It.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Beast and Belle rule over an idyllic kingdom with their kind teenage son, who looks to be taking the throne, but his first proclamation involves a shot at redemption for the misbehaving kids of Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Jafar (named Carlos, Mal, Evvie, and Jay, respectively).”

“The teens attend the kingdom’s hottest prep school alongside other famous offspring, including the children of the Fairy Godmother, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and Mulan. The villainous teens face a dilemma of nature vs. nurture, and whether they’ll follow in their parents’ footsteps or embrace their own inner hero.”

The script is penned by Josann McGibbon & Sara Parriott. Production for the film is set to begin Spring of 2015.

Lately, Disney seems to be trying to bank in on their well known villains with movies like Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie & are also working on their upcoming film Cruella, which is a genius move money wise. Disney villains merchandise can be seen a lot more than it was a few years ago but I’m not quite sure how I feel about this idea. Especially if it ends up being another High School Musical, but i’m sure it will be a hit with the teens.

