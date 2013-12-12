530 SHARES Share Tweet

With the additions of Quick Silver & Scarlet Witch to the Avengers: Age of Ultron, we have some more big news of another addition to the film. War Machine aka James Rhodes, will also be joining the highly anticipated film.

USA Today confirmed that actor Don Cheadle who plays War Machine/James Rhodes in Iron Man 2 & 3, “has a part to film.” Now we are not sure exactly if he will appear as War Machine or just as James Rhodes or even if he will officially join the superhero team but either way, this is some pretty awesome news.

Does this make you even more excited for the film or do you think there are too many characters involved?

