“Sweethearts of the Galaxy” Episode 3 is here!

Sweethearts of the Galaxy is a comedy Web series about a girl who dresses up as superheroes at comic book conventions. And then she starts to think she really is her favorite character Trinity Infinity. Her friends devise comic book scenarios to help her cope with real life. But when a jealous ex-girlfriend gets into the game, that’s when things start to spin out of control.

The Web series stars well known cosplayers Kit Quinn and Tallest Silver. Directed by Dexter Adriano, editor on USA Network’s long-running and beloved detective comedy PSYCH. Written by Michael Premsrirat.

Watch the 3rd episode below!