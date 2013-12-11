Four Newly Released Posters for DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Fox has released four new posters for the upcoming Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The film will hit theaters July 11, 2014.

Here’s the synopsis:

A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.

The film stars Gary Oldman, Kirk Acevedo, Judy Greer, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis, Toby Kebbell, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kevin Rankin, Keir O’Donnell, & will be directed by Matt Reeves.