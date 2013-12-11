Fox has released four new posters for the upcoming Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The film will hit theaters July 11, 2014.
Here’s the synopsis:
A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.
The film stars Gary Oldman, Kirk Acevedo, Judy Greer, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis, Toby Kebbell, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kevin Rankin, Keir O’Donnell, & will be directed by Matt Reeves.