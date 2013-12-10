350 SHARES Share Tweet

Another Star Wars casting rumor is here today, for those of you that have missed them, after having almost a full week without any. This one comes from the site Bleeding Cool, which says that Jack O’Connell is up for one of the key roles in the upcoming movie, according to “two very dependable voices” of the writer that wrote the article.

O’Connell is mainly known for his work in the British scene & has appeared in This is England, Skins, & Harry Brown. He will also be appearing in the upcoming 300: Rise of an Empire as well as Unbroken which Angelina Jolie will be directing.

So far based on all of the casting rumors, if these are to be true, it appears that J.J. Abrams is looking at a lot of up & coming actors to be a part of the saga. Which in my opinion, is a good thing since that’s what Lucas did with the original Star Wars trilogy when he added some unknown names at the time, & made them into household names.

Star Wars: Episode VII is set for release December 18, 2015.

Source: Bleeding Cool

