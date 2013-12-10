Actor Brad Pitt will return to produce and star in the sequel to this summer’s blockbuster hit “World War Z.” For unknown reasons director Marc Forster has decided not to return to helm the follow-up project. Formerly on the shortlist to replace Forster, Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona (“The Impossible”) has made the cut to take over the reins for Paramount and Skydance Productions.

“World War Z” had doom written all over it due to production problems with the third act. An upbeat ending, a cure for the zombie pandemic and reuniting Pitt’s character Gerry Lane with his family changed the tone of the movie. Those changes turned things around and gave the film solid reviews, which helped it to go on and earn a worldwide gross of $540 million.

Recently, Bayona met with Pitt. With Bayona’s prior experience with the films “The Impossible” and “The Orphanage,” the director demonstrated the talent and knack to helm horror, drama and large sequences — all of which were integral parts of “World War Z.” These factors easily won him the job.

Pitt will produce once more under his Plan B banner, while Bayona will oversee the writing process.

Here is the storyline for the premiere action/horror film.

United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop the zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to decimate humanity itself.

No release date has been announced for “World War Z 2.” The film will star Brad Pitt. The screenplay will be based on the novel and characters created by Max Brooks. Juan Antonio Bayona directs.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter