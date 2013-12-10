After last week’s newest edition to the Superman/Batman movie, (Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman) already, another actor is apparently in talks for a role for the upcoming film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones’ actor Jason Momoa, is in negotiations to join the untitled Superman/Batman film but who will Momoa play?

Speculations from various sites have said names like Doomsday or even Martian Manhunter. While I was going through some of the comments on different sites to see what the fans had to say, a lot have suggested Vandal Savage. As of right now, there is no word yet on which role he is going out for. (That’s if he actually is in negotiations.)

Doomsday

Martian Manhunter

Vandal Savage

Who do you think Jason Momoa could play?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter