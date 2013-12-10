web analytics
Search
Home
Share

jason-momoa-premiere-bullet-to-the-head-01

After last week’s newest edition to the Superman/Batman movie, (Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman) already, another actor is apparently in talks for a role for the upcoming film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones’ actor Jason Momoa, is in negotiations to join the untitled Superman/Batman film but who will Momoa play?

Speculations from various sites have said names like Doomsday or even Martian Manhunter. While I was going through some of the comments on different sites to see what the fans had to say, a lot have suggested Vandal Savage. As of right now, there is no word yet on which role he is going out for. (That’s if he actually is in negotiations.)

bmsm_cv3Doomsday

tumblr_lbwapvsudl1qdep0so1_500Martian Manhunter

Vandal-Savage-FINALVandal Savage

 

Who do you think Jason Momoa could play?

 

 

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Share