With the trailer premiering online tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, Warner Bros. has released three photos to whet fans’ appetites for next summer’s “Godzilla” film. The photos feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as well as a POV of the King of the Monsters himself. Read the interview with director Gareth Edwards after the jump as he discusses his devotion in bringing the big green guy to the silver screen along with a few other rampaging behemoths.

Presented to him by the visual-effects crew, Edwards had this to say when he first laid eyes on the new incarnation of the famous giant atomic lizard while in the middle of filming the epic.

“It was such a shot in the arm to see your star. It was like knowing you were pregnant vs. seeing the ultrasound. I suddenly remembered I was making this iconic movie.”

The “Godzilla” reboot will be an origin story. As in most Kaiju films, the human cast provides the wraparound story. In the film, actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and Bryan Cranston portray characters who must directly deal with the monster threat. Even though Godzilla is the title creature, Edwards wanted to be careful and not humanize him or give him too much personality.

“To me, he’s like a force of nature, like the wrath of God or vengeance for the way we’ve behaved. If this really happened, it would be like Sept. 11th. I want it to be epic. I want to get the hairs on the back of your neck up.”

Compared to the cost efficient film “Monsters,” Edwards had this to say when handling the big-budget that was laid out for “Godzilla.”

“It’s the closest thing to being a god as I think there is in terms of a job you could have. You picture something one day and draw it, and the next day, it’s physical and there in front of you no matter how insane.”

Edwards says there was a “massive appeal” for doing this type of movie that everybody will want to see.

“OK, all your life, say, you want to be a footballer and you played for your local team, and then one day, someone says, ‘Do you want to play in the World Cup final?’ Who wouldn’t say yes to that?”

The director went on to tease that there is more than just Godzilla smashing around in the film.

“I’ve just got a secret fantasy — well, it’s not very secret anymore — about living in a world where there’s fantastical things like giant creatures and what it would really be like and trying to take it seriously. And there’s no bigger or better icon than Godzilla.”

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: USA Today