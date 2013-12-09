In just a few more months, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will hit theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy may not be a series too many people are familiar with & to be honest, I just started reading the series not too long ago but I’m not the only one. Actor Bradley Cooper, who voices the wise-cracking military tactician, Rocket Raccoon, also admitted that he wasn’t too familiar with the series when he was first approached for the role. In an interview with Collider, he discussed doing the voice for the character as well as which cast member’s performance blew him away.

Here’s what he had to say about voicing Rocket Raccoon:

“The one thing we debated was, you know, he’s seen as a cockney accent sometimes. We talked about whether we would do that, or do this sort of other guy from the city. We’re in the middle of [recording].”

Cooper then went on to praise one of his fellow cast members, Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord.

“Chris Pratt is unbelievable…he blew me away. I thought he’s just like the perfect guy.”

Bradley Cooper also mentioned that taking the role was more about his fondness for director James Gunn, before falling in love with the characters of the series.

Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters August 1, 2014.

Source: Collider