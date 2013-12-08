The upcoming “Gotham” series will be centered around James Gordon & the villains of Gotham City. At the time of the announcement that the show was in development, early reports were that Bruce Wayne would not appear whatsoever in the show. Yesterday, news broke out that this may not be entirely true.

The news first broke from TV Show Auditions, which said that as the casting begins for the series, “a 10 year-old Bruce Wayne is among the roles that are rumored to now being cast as series regulars on the upcoming Fox series.”

The pilot episode is set to begin shooting in March, & will be centered around a rookie homicide detective, James Gordon, as he investigates the double murder of Thomas & Martha Wayne. Apparently, the future episodes will build & strengthen the relationship of Gordon & the young Bruce Wayne.

Gotham is set up to debut sometime next year on Fox.

Source: TV Show Auditions