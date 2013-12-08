Without being confirmed by Annapurna Pictures and Paramount, Production Weekly has tweeted information about films that will soon be in production. One of these features has been listed as “Terminator: Genesis” directed by Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World,” “Game of Thrones.”) This will be the fifth installment in the “Terminator” series. The last film was 2009’s “Terminator: Salvation.” Read on!

Production Weekly@prodweek

Added prod. office info for Alan Taylor’s TERMINATOR: GENESIS and the indie LILA & EVE starring Viola Davis & @JLo http://wp.me/p3HeyQ-1Nu

9:22 AM – 7 Dec 2013

Since the word “Genesis” translates to “the origin or mode of formation of something,” could this add to the rumors that the story takes place before the birth of matriarch Sarah Connor?

Here is the unofficial storyline for the action/adventure/sci-fi film.

John Connor is sent back into the past to stop a Terminator(s) from killing his mother Sarah Connor before she is born.

“Terminator: Genesis” is scheduled for a July 1, 2015 release. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier wrote the screenplay based on characters created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. Alan Taylor directs.

Sources: Production Weekly, IMDb