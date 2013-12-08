On a press junket for David O. Russell’s “American Hustle,” actress Amy Adams revealed during the Q&A that she didn’t know the role for Princess Diana a.k.a. Wonder Woman had been cast. This is what she had to say.“Oh did they? I don’t even know so clearly I’m not the person to talk to. That’s awesome, I hope I get a scene with her. I love working with the gals. I think we start (filming) in February, it’s sort of the plan. I’m excited, I think it’s gonna be awesome! I think it’s gonna be good times.”

When pressed about the inclusion of Wonder Woman in the “Man of Steel” sequel, and a possible love triangle between her character Lois Lane, Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot,) Adams had this to say.



“Am I interested? I don’t know. I mean, we’ll see. I hope that I can be involved with a woman on screen where we’re not in a love triangle. That would be fun. Maybe where we team up together and we work as teammates instead of adversaries.”

With news of late focusing on Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, the role of the villains, yes villains, in the “Man of Steel” sequel has been tossed to the wayside. Now, an interesting piece of information has popped up concerning the “bad guys” for the film. Superman mainstay, Lex Luthor, is rumored to appear again with producers searching for a black actor to portray the mastermind industrialist. The man with the Kryptonite heart, Metallo, is also said to play an important part as well. With production starting in February, news will be flying fast and furious on the casting front soon.

“Batman vs. Superman” will open in theaters on July 27, 2015. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne and Gal Gadot. David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay from the story by Zack Snyder and David S. Goyer, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

