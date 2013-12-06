With principal photography complete and less than two months until Super Bowl XLVII, filmmaker Michael Bay took to his website to alert fans that the first advertisement for “Transformers: Age of Extinction” will debut during the most watched television event of the year. Also, Bay wants to set things straight about recent comments he made that have been twisted out of proportion by the media. He did not apologize for any of the Transformers movies. Read on to learn the true meaning behind his words!

“It is a drag talking to reporters on sets. Why? Because often times they take your words and skew things to their liking. Then the crazy, lazy game of reporting on what other writers story’s reported me saying and suddenly it becomes skewed Internet truth. So I waste my time to restate exactly what I did say, again.

No I did not ‘apologize’ for any Transformers movies. I did not say I shot the last three movies “less cool” than the new fourth installment. I was talking specifically about camera style and tone, of the first movie compared to how I shot the new installment with a very big scale, cinematic style. I was very specific in saying the first Transformers was shot in a ‘generic suburbia’ area, not trying to be cool with any cinematic flashes. I wanted it to feel like this could happen in any backyard in the United States.

So that brings me to letting Transformers fans know that we have completed our five and half month shoot. We got back from a month long shoot in China. My crew and I had a fantastic time shooting in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It was an amazing experience, and I love the country. My cast was absolutely fantastic, and a very fun group to work with. We are working hard cutting the movie right now. I think the first piece comes out for the Super Bowl and a teaser right after that.

And yes, I’m very excited about this new movie.

Michael”

Here is a brief storyline for the action/adventure/sci-fi film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27, 2014. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Titus Welliver, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Geng Han and Teresa Daley. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Source: MichaelBay.com