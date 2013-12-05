We are just a few months away from the debut of X-men: Days of Future Past & already, the next installment of the franchise has been announced by director Bryan Singer himself via Twitter.

Here’s what the Tweet said:

“#Xmen #Apocalypse 2016!”

I’m sure about 99.9 percent of you reading this, know who Apocalypse is. For that .1 percent that don‘t, Apocalypse is the most powerful enemy of the X-men. He’s a mutant from the ancient times. “I will weed out the weak and the inferior, so that only the strong survive!” That one quote itself should tell you how powerful he is & about his character. For centuries, Apocalypse would wonder the earth, making civilians worship him as a god, then manipulated them into starting wars only to test their strengths. He eventually came upon Celestial technology, which he used to enhance himself. He then began the quest for global conquest.

Although nothing has been said about the plot of the film or if there even is one as of right now, the film does have an official release date which is May 27, 2016.

I have been waiting for Apocalypse to show up in an X-men movie for years. Let’s hope Singer can do it right.