More news about where the production stands on the “Fast & Furious 7,” comes to us today from the site The Wrap. According to sources of the site, due to the untimely death of Paul Walker with the film in mid-production, one of the options the producers have considered is scrapping the whole film & starting over.

Apparently Universal Pictures, the producers, & director James Wan, have been in constant talks to see what their options are. One of the site’s sources said that the “producers want to be careful not to force the movie to conform to the original cast just for the sake of preserving Walker’s scenes.” It’s also noted that the studio is insured for unexpected losses such as this tragic one, so the cost of scrapping the film is not a “central factor.” The studio “would likely be made whole.”

One option that has been apparently ruled out is the possibility of using digital effects, which would allow them to put Walker’s face on someone else’s body.

Right now, the production of the film is at a complete stand still in order to go over their options & not make any rash decisions considering the unfortunate circumstances. It’s said that the decision could possibly take up to a few weeks.

A spokesman from the studio released this statement to Entertainment Weekly:

“Right now, all of us at Universal are dedicated to providing support to Paul’s immediate family and our extended Fast & Furious family of cast, crew and filmmakers,” a studio rep announced today in a statement. “At this time we feel it is our responsibility to shut down production on Fast & Furious 7 for a period of time so we can assess all options available to move forward with the franchise.”

Source: The Wrap, Entertainment Weekly