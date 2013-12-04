Sweethearts of the Galaxy is a comedy Web series about a girl who dresses up as superheroes at comic book conventions.

In episode #1, she starts to think she really is her favorite character, Trinity Infinity. Now in episode #2, her friends devise comic book scenarios to help her cope with “real” life…

Check out the second episode of Sweethearts of the Galaxy below!

Cast: Kit Quinn, Lola Binkerd, David Dickerson, Megan Alyse, Seth Thygesen, Cathy Peirce

Directed by Dexter Adriano Written by Michael Premsrirat

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/GalacticS… Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SweetheartsO… Follow us on Twitter: @sweetheartsarmy #sweetheartsofthegalaxy Whatever the verb you use with tumblr: http://sweetheartsofthegalaxy.tumblr.com