Sony is continuing its promotional campaign via Tumblr for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Using Marvel’s Daily Bugle newspaper, an interview between Staff Writer Joy Mercado and OsCorp’s Head Engineer, Spencer Smythe ties into the paper’s Tech Beat section concerning the topic of Exploring Mobility. The article discusses the large amount of cash being pumped into the robotics research division of Oscorp. With hints dropped into the interview by Smythe, it is apparent he is talking about the technology that will go into creating the Green Goblin’s glider, suit and arsenal of weapons. Read between the lines to discover what Smythe really has in mind.

By Joy Mercado

OsCorp Industries wants to usher in an age of robotics, and has pumped piles of cash into robotics research. My interview mission? Pry some secrets out of OsCorp’s Head Engineer, Spencer Smythe.

DB: Can you summarize your recent work in one word?

Smythe: Mobility.

DB: Elaborate, please.

Smythe: If you wanted an elaborate answer, why did you ask for a single word?

DB: Tell me something no one else knows about your research.

Smythe: We have made significant breakthroughs in the field of manned flight technology, fluidity of movement, speed and dexterity evinced by our larger robotic devices.

DB: Hardware or software?

Smythe: Both. One feeds the other. Better machines with enhanced artificial intelligence networks making informed, logical choices at greater speeds. Better bodies and better brains.

DB: And how do you see this being commercially applied?

Smythe (laughing): I don’t do marketing. Engineering innovation doesn’t result from a focus on revenue.

DB: There are rumors the NYPD is interested.

Smythe: Well, if you want to catch the right fly, you have to spin the right web.

DB: Very clever. One last thing, how is it working with your son?

Smythe: Alistair is a brilliant young engineer and I’m thrilled to see his career develop. I’d better watch my back or he’ll have my job before too long!

DB: Domo arigato.

It is important to mention that Smythe is the creator of the Spider-Man tracking series of robotic Spider-Slayers. In addition, The Daily Bugle mentions Smythe’s son Alistair. Alistair is paralyzed, and it is his father’s desire to see his son gain full mobility through the advancement of technology. Unfortunately, to accomplish his goal, he must deal with Norman Osborn and OsCorp. These are factors that could play into the plot(s) for “The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or 4.”

Here is the full synopsis for the film.

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2, 2014. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Sources: Tumblr, wikipedia