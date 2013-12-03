550 SHARES Share Tweet

[via TMZ]

Greetings and salutations, fellow Fridge Nukers! Bradfield here, reporting from the beautiful, scenic moon of Alder…

And the opening salvo in the publicity push toward Star Wars Episode 7: The Great Unnamed comes from…

Instagram!

Yesterday, Star Wars launched an official Instagram page. The first image: a “selfie” of Anakin Skywalker(?)/Darth Vader with the caption: Another day at the office. And if the Force is with us, Star Wars’ official Instagram page could be the hub for updates, as the new saga continues to take shape.

There have been four more images added as of today: a nice shot of a production model of a Star Destroyer; a couple dozen Princess Leia’s (all in the gold bikini, of course), and the old Kenner box for classic Return of the Jedi monster, The Rancor. All in all, a cornucopia of all things we love about Star Wars, spearheaded by an image that could only have happened in the 21st Century.

However, the image that caught my eye was something that, at first glance, seemed like another iconic, though somewhat garden variety, just looked like another picture of the first confrontation between Luke and Vader, in the carbon freezing chamber of the cloud city, Bespin. Or at least, at first glance, it appears to be just another still from a great moment.

While it is certainly the result of lighting and the positioning of set pieces, the lighting creates a virtual “cape” for Luke, whose figure is obscured by dark lighting. So, while I’m not in the business of speculation, I can’t help but wonder, why was this frame chosen specifically? Do we dare hope that the hero of old, the one who restored balance to the Force, and defeated the Sith once and for all, “takes a walk on the Dark Side”?

I don’t know. Sure would make a hell of a story…

Star Wars Episode 7 is set to hit theaters a little over two years from now, December 8th, 2015.

550 SHARES Share Tweet