The “Batman vs. Superman” film is still more than over a year away. Even up to today, not much has been let out about the film. Entertainment Weekly sat down with Ben Affleck & asked him about how it felt like to wear the Batsuit for the first time. Affleck side steps the question a bit by saying he will have time to talk about Batman later on down the road but instead, expresses his fondness for director Zack Snyder.

“Well, I don’t want to get too far afield and I’m sure I’ll have time to talk about Batman down the road. What I’ll say is that I really like Zack. From what I’ve seen of what’s Zack is doing, it’s made me very excited. One of the nice things about being an actor in that movie is they show you all the stuff before anyone else gets to see it. So all the sort of world-creation, and the take on the character and the other characters is really exciting. And at the end of the day, the truth is it’s really directors that make movies work or not — especially these kinds of movies, where it’s about the whole world, and a rising tide lifts all ships. And if it all has integrity, if it all has a sense of realism, then it works. And if it doesn’t, than it doesn’t really matter what everyone’s doing [on the screen] because they just look like a bunch of Mexican wrestlers in suits.”

We will get to see the final outcome of this film when “ Batman vs. Superman” hits theaters on July 17, 2015. As of now, the film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Lawrence Fishburne & Diane Lane.