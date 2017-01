KJ talks to Matt Winston about his legendary family history and film today.

We talked with Matt Winston of the Stan Winston School of Character Arts. He touched on his father’s legend and the resurgence of practical effects in film today. Check it out below and find out more about Stan Winston’s School on their website. Nuke the Fridge will also be visiting their shop in the near future so stay tuned for that.

Follow Kevin on twitter as he talks to more hollywood icons.