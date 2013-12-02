Following the shocking untimely death of Fast & Furious star, Paul Walker this past weekend, there has been much speculation on what will happen with the upcoming Fast & Furious 7 which was currently in production. Although the studio has declined to comment on the film’s future, The Hollywood Reporter learned that some discussions regarding the future of the film have already taken place.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was already on hold for the Thanksgiving holiday when Walker died. Executives at Universal & director James Wan held a conference call on Sunday morning to discuss the plans for the film. Including if there would be rewrites & how to respectfully proceed with the film.

It’s said that a large part of the film had already been shot & that the cast & crew were set to fly out to Atlanta this week to shoot key scenes that were centered around Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’ Conner.

The film was set to be released July 11 & was already on an expedited schedule in order to meet that release date. There’s no word yet on when the production of the film will start up again since the cast & crew not only have to decide how to rewrite some scenes but they will most likely need some time to cope with the loss of Walker, before they return to the set.