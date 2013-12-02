The wait is almost over.

Today Telltale Games released a new screenshot of their upcoming Walking Dead: Season Two game. The first season saw you play as Macon’s own Lee Everett, a man with a dark secret who was thrust into the role of protector when he came across a young girl named Clementine. It was the VGA’s game of the year winner and revolutionized how story could be at the forefront of the gaming experience. This month the follow up (season 2) will be released digitally on Steam, PSN, and Xbox Live; but in the meantime check out this screen shot of the returning (playable) Clementine and a familiar face from season one. For anyone who played the bridge game Walking Dead: 400 Days, note the diner in the background.

For more on the Walking Dead: Season 2, visit the Telltale Games website.