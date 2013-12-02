Man of Steel actor, Henry Cavill, was interviewed by Total Film and shared some kind words about Ben Affleck’s being cast as Batman.

“I’m sure he’ll be fantastic, above all else, and as a filmmaker he’s got his own style, you know, he’s not copying anyone else. And he’s also sort of been tenacious in his career. He’s had ups followed by downs and now he’s very up again and I think that requires and shows a very special strength of character, and it’s something I enjoy working with because jobs like this require a strength of character. They require a dedication to the work and a belief in oneself and Ben has that, clearly.”

You can watch the video interview below.