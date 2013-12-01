584 SHARES Share Tweet

In a recent interview, actress Elizabeth Olsen referred to her Scarlet Witch character in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” as a “messed up lady.” With production set to begin in March of 2014 in London, Olsen was more forthcoming about sharing her thoughts and more details on the daughter of Magneto.

“I never read these comics before, not Scarlet Witch. She’s nuts, she’s crazy. She has more things wrong with her than any character I’ve ever played. She can tell you where an object has been, she can tell you what your future is, she can connect with the dead and people from other universes, and she’s the only person in this universe who’s capable of doing that. She’s unbelievable; it’s so cool. I grew up loving Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, and anything that has this other type of world or universe to it is so fun.”

Olsen has kind of an idea what her costume will look like, but she’s not letting the “cat out of the bag” just yet.

“I do have a sense. But I have logic and mind enough not to share it. [Laughs] I know what the costume is going to be more or less like. I’m just excited that she’s never been portrayed in film or on television before.”

With an upcoming May release, Olsen also discussed her role as Elle Brody in the highly anticipated “Godzilla” film.

“It’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film, but the ensemble, we all are somehow connected to Aaron’s character. He’s the root, and I play his wife and I’m the person who holds down the San Francisco prospective of it all. I’m a nurse and I work trying take care of this chaos. Godzilla is just so deserving of a good American remake, and I really hope we did it and I really feel like we did.”





Olsen was asked if she will be running down the street screaming, while pointing to the sky, as depicted in the classic Japanese version? This is what she said.

“I do that once.”

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for a May 1, 2015 release. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, James Spader, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders and Elizabeth Olsen. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui, and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Sources: IMDb, AICN