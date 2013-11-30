The star of the Fast & Furious franchise has been pronounced dead.

TMZ has reported that 40 year old, Paul Walker was in a Porsche GT when it lost control & slammed into a tree bursting into flames. It’s not yet clear on if he was the driver but sources of TMZ & Paul Walker say that Walker was in “Santa Clarita for a car show to support the Philippines typhoon relief effort, & had been taking friends out for rides in his new Porsche GT. The accident happened during one of those test spins.” One of his reps confirmed that he was leaving the charity event at the time of the wreck.

Walker appeared in movies such as the Fast & Furious & Varsity Blues.