When it comes to a comic character, changing even one little detail could spark an uproar from the fans that are invested in the character. Now imagine, let’s say a bigger piece of the character gets changed. Something like a weapon, mask, or vehicle that automatically makes you think of the character. How would fans feel about that? Well Marvel is doing just that. Ghost Rider will no longer be riding a motorcycle but will instead burn rubber in a different type of vehicle.

In the upcoming Ghost Rider #1 due out next year, Felipe Smith & Tradd Moore will not only have a new character whom is a high school student named Robbie Reyes which take on the Spirit of Vengance, but this character will be driving a Dodge Charger.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources, Smith describes the new character.

“Robbie’s an East Los Angeles high school senior with a short fuse and a passion for electronic music and absolutely anything powered by an engine. In comparison to previous Ghost Riders, he’s young and inexperienced in life; but his harsh inner city upbringing, overall distrust for most people, and serious contempt for his violent surroundings make him the perfect host for a Spirit of Vengeance.”

We would like to hear your thoughts on the drastic change. How do you guys & gals feel about the new look & new character?

Source: Comic Book Resources, Comics Alliance