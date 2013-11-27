800 SHARES Share Tweet

With so many blockbuster movies due to be out within the next couple of years, many studios have to change release dates due to them not wanting to compete with bigger films. Today, Universal is one of the studios that changed one of their release dates for the upcoming video game to film adaptation World of Warcraft & also set a release date to their reboot of the Mummy.

Warcraft has been pushed back to March 11, 2016. Which was originally set to be released Dec. of 2015 which would have meant that they would have had to go up against Disney’s (yes, Disney’s) Star Wars: Episode VII. Along with Warcraft in 2016, the studio has also set the Mummy to the same year & just a month later, for April 22.

Warcraft is being directed by Duncan Jones & the Mummy will be directed by Andrews Muschietti (Mama) & is said to be a reboot of the classic Universal film rather than the more current franchise which starred Brandon Fraser.

Does this worry you Warcraft fans a bit that they pushed the release date back?