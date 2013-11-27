350 SHARES Share Tweet

With the success of “Django Unchained,” and earning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in the process, writer/director Quentin Tarantino is taking up the reins once more to bring another Western to the big screen. Appearing on “The Tonight with Jay Leno,” Tarantino announced his new project, but stopped short from revealing any other details. This is what he had to say.

“I haven’t told anyone this publicly, but I will say the genre. It’s a western. It’s not a Django (Unchained) sequel, but it’s another Western, and the thing is, I had so much fun doing Django, and I love westerns so much that after I taught myself how to make one, it’s like ‘OK! Let me make another one now that I know what I’m doing.'”

Could Tarantino adapt another Elmore Leonard novel for this project? In his long career, Leonard wrote many Western stories. In fact, Tarantino turned one of Leonard’s novels Rum Punch into the highly acclaimed 1997 film “Jackie Brown” starring Pam Grier. So, revisiting Leonard’s novels might be a good thing. Only time and Tarantino will tell.

Leno asked Tarantino about the writing process, Tarantino responded by saying:

“In the last five years, it’s sort of developed into something else. Before, what I would do is, normally if I had to write during the day, I’d go to a restaurant or go to a bar and write in public, get the juices flowing that way, but then at home, I’d write all night long. That kind of changed around the time of Inglourious Basterds. I just started writing at home, like let’s say 10 in the morning, and I’d write until 5 or 6 or 7, whenever the muses leave you. That would be the work that I did for that day, then afterwards, I would go into my pool. I keep my pool warm, I heat my pool a lot. I do swim in my pool, but in this case, I soak, and what I’m doing is, if I just finished a scene, then I’m thinking about how I can make it better, or what happens next. I just sit there and think about it and all these ideas come to me and I kind of work it out a little bit. Then I get out of the pool and make notes, but I don’t do them. I go out or I watch TV, but that’s my work for the next day.”



