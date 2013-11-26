Search
Sources have informed the website Bloody-Disgusting that Paramount Pictures is planing on bringing Jason Voorhees back to the big-screen in another installment of Friday The 13th on Friday March 13, 2015.

The last time we saw Voorhees was in a reboot back in 2009.  No word on if the next film is a sequel or a separate thing all together.  Rumor has it that it may be a “Found Footage ” film.

What are you thoughts?

