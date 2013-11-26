Production on the upcoming action/thriller “The Prince” is scheduled to begin next week in Mobile, Alabama. Veteran actors Jason Patric and John Cusack will star alongside “Die Hard” franchise alum Bruce Willis.

The film follows a retired Las Vegas crime boss who is forced to return to the city, and face his former enemies, when his teenage daughter goes missing.

No release date has been announced for “The Prince.” The film stars Bruce Willis, Jason Patric, John Cusack, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Johnathon Schaech, Gia Mantegna and South Korean actor/singer Rain. Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films is producing and financing with South Korea-based Union Investment Partners. Kim Young-don, Choi Pyeung-ho, Barry Brooker, Stan Wertlieb, Jeff Rice and Brandon Grimes will executive produce alongside producers Randall Emmett, George Furla, Ho-Sung Pak, Fred Song, Adam Goldworm and co-producer Tim Sullivan. Andre Fabrizio and Jeremy Passmore wrote the script, while Brian A. Miller directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb