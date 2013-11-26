After so many months of hearing that Elizabeth Olsen would play Scarlet Witch in the Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel finally confirmed that she will indeed play the hexing witch & Olsen seems to be pretty pump for the role. In an interview with Moviefone, Olsen discussed her character & how excited she is to get started.

“I hung out with Mr. Whedon recently. I’m really excited about this movie. I’m so excited about Scarlet Witch. I have had so much fun reading all about her & I am like learning new words that I had to look up on Wikipedia. I’m really enjoying it.”

Olsen said. She continues by saying: “I just love Scarlet Witch. I love her. It’s so funny because I’m often talking about all these psychologically damaged people, but when you talk about Scarlet Witch… She is a messed up lady. She has got more sh*t to deal with than anybody else I know. I’m excited to figure out what’s appropriate to use for her, because there’s so much material from all of these decades, and we’re going to tell this one story. So to be able to choose what you’re going to bring into it from all of this abundance, it’s really fun.”

Olsen will join the star studded cast of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, James Spader, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, & Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is also a new addition to the cast, playing the role of Scarlet Witch’s brother, Quick Silver. Avengers: Age of Ultron is set for theaters May 1, 2015.

