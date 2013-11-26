Diesel Wants to Team Up with Director Ang Lee on KOJAK

It was announced last year that action actor Vin Diesel would star in the adaptation of ‘70s television series “Kojak,” which was made popular by the late actor/singer Telly Savalas. Now, Diesel has taken up a cause on his ever popular Facebook page and posted his aspiration to work with two-time Academy Award winning director Ang Lee on the film. Here is what he posted.

“With what director would you like to work soon?

Kojak… New York…

Ang Lee…”

This is only Diesel’s wish to which the studio has not commented on one way or the other. However, a deal with the “Life of Pi” director may be close.

What do you think?

No production schedule or release date has been announced concerning “Kojak.” The action/drama will feature Vin Diesel as lollipop eating Detective Lieutenant Theo Kojak. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are writing the screenplay, while Diesel will produce alongside Samantha Vincent. No director has been assigned to the project at this time.

“Who Loves Ya, Baby?”

Source: Vin Diesel via Facebook