Yes, everyone’s favorite news anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) returns for your holiday enjoyment this Christmas. Along with Ron, his wife Veronica (Christina Applegate) and his news team will be man’s best friend and Ron’s canine sidekick Baxter. In the spirit of other members of the cast getting their own character poster, it should be no surprise that Baxter should have his own. Sitting. Standing. Face it, he’s not following anyone’s commands, except to be cute with those big, brown soulful eyes. Awwww! What more could you expect? Check it out along with the character posters of Meagan Good, Kristen Wiig and James Marsden.

Here is the storyline for the Will Ferrell comedy sequel.

With the 70s behind him, San Diego’s top rated newsman, Ron Burgundy, returns to take New York’s first 24-hour news channel by storm.

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” will open in theaters on December 20th. The film stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Christina Applegate, Luke Wilson (rumored,) David Koechner, James Marsden, Harrison Ford, Jim Carrey, Liam Neeson, Vince Vaughn, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Sacha Baron Cohen, Greg Kinnear, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, June Diane Raphael, Kanye West, Fred Willard, Meagan Good, Dylan Baker, John C. Reilly and Bill Kurtis. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay wrote the screenplay from characters created by Will Ferrell. Judd Apatow and Kevin Messick will produce, while Adam McKay directs.

