With Dr. Who celebrating its 50th Anniversary, the latest trailer of DreamWorks Animation’s “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” lampoons the famous BBC time and space traveling Doctor by comparing the Time-Lord from Gallifrey to the bow-tie wearing, world’s smartest dog, Mr. Peabody. Accompanied by his pet boy Sherman, the two experience adventures traveling through Earth’s time and space in their WABAC Machine. Check out the trailer!

Here is the plot for the film.

Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell) is a business titan, inventor, scientist, gourmand, two-time Olympic medalist and genius… who also happens to be a dog. Using his most ingenious invention, the WABAC machine, Mr. Peabody and his adopted boy Sherman (Max Charles) hurtle back in time to experience world-changing events first-hand and interact with some of the greatest characters of all time. But when Sherman breaks the rules of time travel, our two heroes find themselves in a race to repair history and bring classmate Penny Peterson (Ariel Winter) back from ancient Egypt and save the future, while Mr. Peabody may face his biggest challenge yet – being a parent.

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman” will be theatrically accompanied with a DreamWorks Animation short film “Rocky & Bullwinkle,” based on the Rocky and Bullwinkle characters from “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show.” June Foray will reprise her role as Rocket “Rocky” J. Squirrel, while Tom Kenny will provide the voice for Bullwinkle Moose. Thomas Lennon and Robert Garant wrote the script, while Nolan Cascino produces. Gary Trousdale directs. If the short tests positively, a feature film could be greenlit for the characters.

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman” is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2014, in the United Kingdom, and March 7, 2014, in the United States. The computer animated/comedy/adventure film features the voices of Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Max Charles, Allison Janney, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Mann, Patrick Warburton, Lake Bell, Mel Brooks, Dennis Haysbert, Karan Brar, Stephen Colbert, Stephen Tobolowsky, Zach Callison, Joshua Rush, Leila Birch, Adam Alexi-Malle and Melvin Breedlove. Craig Wright wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Ted Key. Alex Schwartz and Denise Nolan Cascino are the producers. Tiffany Ward, daughter of Jay Ward, one of the creators of the original series, is the executive producer. Rob Minkoff directs.

Sources: DreamWorks Animation, wikipedia, IMDb