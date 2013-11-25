Forever Evil is coming for your Christmas stockings.

Today the DC comics website posted a preview of Forever Evil #4. The issue, which comes out the holiday week, will mark a turning point in the fight against the Crime Syndicate.

“In FOREVER EVIL #4, Batman must deal with the guilt of Nightwing’s identity being revealed. And even if Dick Grayson returns from the Crime Syndicate alive, will his life be forever ruined now that his deepest secret is out?

Meanwhile, Batman and Catwoman come face-to-face with Lex Luthor and his growing army in the halls of Wayne Enterprises. But what are these two teams doing there? And how does Bruce Wayne have a yellow ring?! Are Batman and Luthor fighting for the same thing or against one another?”