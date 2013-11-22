Be the first to greatness.

Today on the PlayStation Blog, a new interactive site was announced that will unite gamers with the internet in a new way. The site called First To Greatness makes use of the PlayStation 4’s gameplay recording ability. Gamers can go to playstation.firsttogreatness.com and link their PSN account to take part in the challenges. Be one of the first to complete a challenge, record it, upload it to Facebook and then the PlayStation site; you’ll have your name etched in history. Currently there are 64 challenges for games like Knack, NBA 2K14, Killzone, Assassin’s Creed, Injustice, Contrast and a few other launch titles. In addition to bragging rights, some of the clips will be used in a remake of their ” Perfect Day” commercial. Once those challenges have been completed on the site, new content will unlock but no word yet on just what that is.

You can watch a trailer for the site below.

