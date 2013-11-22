Long Beach Comic & Horror Con celebrates its fifth anniversary this weekend at the Long Beach Convention Center on November 23rd and 24th. This event promises to be bigger than ever.

Something Long Beach Con has been blessed with is an abundance of some of the most talented professionals in the business. To date, this is the most impressive line-up of pencilers, inkers, colorists, letterers and writers in Artist’s Alley. Most of this talented group’s work has graced the pages and covers of some of the big name and independent comic book companies as well as comics published on the web. In fact, all available spaces have been booked!

In addition to Artist’s Alley, Long Beach Comic & Horror Con have over 100 guests attending the two-day show. Chris Achilleos, Kerry Gammill, Basil Gogos, Gene Ha, Dean Haglund, Lance Henriksen (Sunday only,) Ken Kelly, John Kricfalusi, Scott Lobdell, Bill Moseley, Jimmy Palmiotti, Whilce Portacio, Livio Ramondelli, Sara Richard, Darick Robertson, Joe Rubinstein, Marc Silvestri, William Stout, Art Thibert, Marc Waid, Len Wein and Marv Wolfman are just a few names among the many to appear.

Long Beach Comic & Horror Con is not without its programming. The panels will showcase artists, comic books, film and television projects and stars and seminars on how to break into the business as a writer, artist, inker or voice actor.

Finally, a cornerstone of any comic book convention are the cosplayers. Some cosplayers have parlayed their talent with parading around in a superhero, villain or a pop culture icon outfit into fame. Vampy Bit Me and LeeAnna Vamp are just a couple of notables who will appear and be available for photos at the show.

For more information go to: www.longbeachcomiccon.com. See you there!

ABOUT THE LONG BEACH COMIC & HORROR CON

The Long Beach Horror & Comic Con is being held on November 23 & 24, 2013 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Tickets are available using the BUY TICKETS button on this site, or at your local comic book shop. Additional details about the event can be found on the FAQ SECTION of this site or by emailing customerservice[at]longbeachcomiccon.com.

Exhibit Floor Hours:

Saturday, November 23 – 10:00am – 7:00pm (advance ticket holders enter exhibit floor at 9:30am)

Sunday, November 24 – 10:00am – 5:00pm (advance ticket holders enter exhibit floor at 9:30am)

Some programming activities continue after the exhibit floor closes at 7:00pm.

Source: LongBeachComicCon.com