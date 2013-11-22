600 SHARES Share Tweet

Nearly over 2 years after the release of Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, the very famous book turned animated film, turned live-action film is now being confirmed for a sequel & even has a release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has set Alice in Wonderland 2’s release date for May 27, 2016. But not only that, but the two biggest names of the film are set to return. Both reprising their roles will be none other than Johnny Depp himself as the Mad Hatter & Mia Wasikowska as Alice. They even have a director too, which will NOT be Tim Burton, but will be James Bobin (The Muppets).

The sequel will be the sixth film that Disney has scheduled that year. The other films the studio is releasing that year are: two untitled Marvel films, Pixar’s Finding Dori, along with two other animated films. Johnny Depp’s other franchise Pirates of the Caribbean may also be coming out that summer with Dead Men Tell No Tales.

I am a both a big fan of Burton & Depp but Burton’s Alice in Wonderland was a bit of a disappointment to be honest. I thought it lacked something & just could have been better. I’m hoping Disney & Depp could turn it around with this sequel but not sure it really needs to have a sequel. But I guess you can’t argue with a movie that made over $1 billion dollars globally.

Are you excited for Alice in Wonderland 2?