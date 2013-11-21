In the very previous past, Jamie Foxx had hinted at the villain group Sinister Six possibly appearing in a Spider-Man film. Foxx said that there had been talks about it. The Wrap is reporting that Sony Pictures Entertainment Co-Chairman Amy Pascal, also backs up that talk.

In a presentation to investors, (given earlier today) Pascal had this to say about expanding the Spider-Man universe: “We are going to access Marvel’s full world of Spider-Man characters, so be on the lookout for new heroes and villains.”

Now I know that could mean anything & doesn’t necessarily apply to the Sinister Six but Deadline also reported that Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton had this to add to the Q & A: “We do very much have the ambition about creating a bigger universe around Spider-Man. There are a number of scripts in the works.”

These comments are some pretty big news & could mean that we could possibly see villains like the Sinister Six, Venom, Carnage & even heroes like Black Cat could either appear in a Spider-Man film or maybe even get some sort of spin-off of their own.

What do you guys think about Sony wanting to expand the Spidey universe?

source: Deadline, The Wrap, Superhero Hype