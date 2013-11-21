The guys over at Superhero Hype have scooped up some information that may hint at other possible titles for the Man of Steel sequel that’s not Batman vs. Superman. According to the website several domain names have been registered by Warner Bros. that may be linked to the film.

“There’s been a lot of debate over the official title of the upcoming Batman vs. Superman film scheduled to be released in 2015. This week, Warner Bros. secretly registered a host of possible titles through the internet brand protection company MarkMonitor. Now, it’s likely the debate is going to get more opinions. According to the latest domain registrations, possible titles include “Man of Steel Battle the Knight”, “Man of Steel Beyond Darkness”, “Man of Steel Black of Knight”, “Man of Steel Darkness Falls”, “Man of Steel Knight Falls”, “Man of Steel Shadow of the Night”, “Man of Steel The Blackest Hour”, and “Man of Steel The Darknness Within”.

Let us know if you like any of the titles!

Superman vs. Batman opens in theaters on July 17th 2015

Director:

Zack Snyder

Writers:

David S. Goyer (screenplay), Zack Snyder (story)

Stars:

Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck