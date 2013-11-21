Waid and Samnee please stay.

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee have had one of the best runs on Daredevil since Kevin Smith relaunched the character with Quesada and Palmiotti. They’ve managed to take the character into conflicts you wouldn’t normally picture a street level guy in. No matter what they’ve put the character through, the stories have felt distinctly Daredevil. That in itself is a testament to how talented of storytellers the pair are.

Even when Samnee doesn’t draw the book it still feels like it has his influence from cover to cover. This issue picks up from where last month left off. We won’t spoil it for you, but it has classic monsters and Murdock delving deeper into the mystery of the secret society trying to ruin his life. Like all Daredevil books Murdocks personal conflicts are prominent and juicy background noise that will payoff soon.

Jason Copland’s art is solid. His work doesn’t feel like a radical departure from what we’ve seen with Samnee’s work, but yet it feels unique in its own way. He even manages to deliver some big moments that look gorgeous. There’s so much depth to his work; it serves to elicit the emotional reactions Samnee and Waid are looking to strike in the narrative.

Daredevil has been one of the best books at Marvel and it’s hard to fathom why they’d take one of the best creative marriages in comics off and end this series. If you’re not reading Daredevil then you need to go back and read this book from Waid and Samnee’s first issue, but do it now!