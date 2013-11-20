650 SHARES Share Tweet

On a recent press junket for the film “The World’s End,” actor Simon Pegg announced that he will reprise his role as Tech Specialist Benji Dunn for Paramount Pictures fifth “Mission: Impossible” film. Knowing the unforgivable nature of the camera to add weight to an actor, Pegg jokingly referred to his new diet regiment for getting in shape for the role.

“Yes, absolutely. I’m looking forward to doing that. I’ve already started eating one carrot a day in order to be in shape.”

Pegg first appeared as Tech Specialist Dunn in filmmaker J.J. Abrams’ 2006 “Mission: Impossible III.” He returned for the fourth film installment in director Brad Bird’s 2011 “Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.”

No storyline is available at this time for the feature.

“Mission Impossible 5” will open in theaters on December 25, 2015. The action/adventure/thriller stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton (rumored,) Jeremy Renner (rumored) and Ving Rhames (rumored.) Drew Pearce (“Iron Man 3”) wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Bruce Geller. J.J. Abrams, Tom Cruise and David Ellison will produce, while Mark Bakshi will executive produce. Christopher McQuarrie (“Jack Reacher”) directs.

Sources: MTV, IMDb

650 SHARES Share Tweet