NVIDIA is the official graphics partner for the Red Bull Battle Grounds, a marquee Star Craft II competition taking place November 23-24, 2013 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Through the partnership, NVIDIA will show its groundbreaking technology G-SYNC and Shadowplay at the tournament and provide on an ongoing basis the world’s most advanced gaming technology Red Bull eSports events revolutionizing the industry of eSports.

The Red Bull Battle Grounds tournament will feature four of the world’s top competitive professional gamers from previous Red Bull eSports events as well as four players who were qualified and invited through other tournaments. The ultimate champion of the Red Bull Battle Grounds tournament will walk away with their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

For hardcore gamers, GeForce GTX is all about delivering a pure gaming experience that is fast, quiet and cool. With the addition of the new G-SYNC technology, gamers can now experience a superior way to game. G-SYNC-enabled monitors offer players a true competitive advantage by providing smoother, sharper on-screen images, with faster more accurate response times for enhanced in-game action, but do so without introducing tearing or the dreaded input lag, the bane of gamers everywhere.

A must-have for pro-gamers everywhere, Shadowplay is NVIDIA’s fast, free and easy-to-use new approach to gameplay recording. Utilizing an on-board encoder built into GeForce GTX 600 and 700 Series graphics cards, it’s an advanced capture tool that shadows every in-game move, making uploading gameplay easier than ever.

Event spectators will have a chance to try G-SYNC and Shadowplay technologies for themselves at the NVIDIA booth located in the main room of the Red Bull Battle Grounds event and experience why these innovations are a huge breakthrough for competitive gaming and already backed by industry luminaries.

EVENT DETAILS

November 23-24, 2013

Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W. 34th Street

New York, NY 10001

Saturday: Doors open at 12:00 p.m. with an anticipated 10:00 p.m. close.

Sunday: Doors open at 12:00 p.m., with an anticipated 9:00 p.m. close.

Visit www.redbull.com/battlegrounds for full details on the live stream and player announcements.

Tickets for the Red Bull Battle Grounds are available from Ticketmaster at:

http://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/2801919717

Source: battlegrounds.redbull.com