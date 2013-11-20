“Xbox On!”

This weekend, gamers will finally get their hands on the Microsoft’s next-gen gaming console, the Xbox One. All week the Xbox PR team has been putting their brand anywhere and everywhere in order to get people excited about picking up their Xbox One’s at midnight launches all over the country. Over on Major Nelson’s blog, a new video has surfaced showing how easy it is to record your gameplay for streaming using XB1’s social features. Check out the video below.

The Xbox One will launch this Friday retailing for $499. A few retailers including Amazon still have the system available for order before Thursday.