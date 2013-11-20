There has been so many mixed reactions about the upcoming Superman/Batman film. It seems like more than half of the fans no longer care about seeing it simply because of the whole Ben Affleck as Batman issue. But I have noticed that slowly but surely, little by little, some fans are starting to get over the issue & are getting excited hearing the rumors about the possibilities of seeing other DC heroes from the Justice League such as Wonder Woman & even Nightwing as of late. Well the man producing this film & that knows a lot more than we do about it, is Charles Roven. Charles Roven has been greatly involved in the making of the cinematic DC universe by producing the hit Dark Knight Nolan franchise as well as Man of Steel. Roven sat down with Variety to talk a bit about the upcoming Superman/Batman film as well as addressing Man of Steel.

Roven told Variety, “On ‘Batman vs. Superman,’ we started soft prep in June, and we’ll be shooting eight months later….We felt that we accomplished our goals with ‘Man of Steel, our intention was to bring Superman into the 21st century with a contemporary character and a different kind of superhero than what’s out there right now…We knew we had created a world and we had left Easter eggs in the movie that let people know that in the universe that Zack was creating, there was the possibility of other DC characters besides Clark Kent.”

The part about the “possibility of other DC characters,” let’s us know that they knew where they were going all along with this. The fact that they left teasers for us to catch, shows that they want to build up to something that could be quite massive in the cinematic superhero world.

He continues to go on about the sequel, “We had a sketch of an idea, the beats of a story that David Goyer worked on with Zack. We have a first draft, and we’re continuing to work with it. Those scripts are never fully finished until the movie is in the theaters. We love the characters — we think that Ben (Affleck) is going to be a really great and interesting Batman.”

The high praise for Affleck doesn’t stop there. Roven goes on to explain why Affleck is the right man for the job…

“We wanted a guy who had a certain age and a certain gravitas to what he had done in terms of his recent work. If you take a look at ‘The Town’ and ‘Argo,’ he plays a couple of serious guys in those movies. He’s a big man. He’s also a mature man. As you see him and Henry together, one definitely has much more experience just by looking at him. That’s what we wanted, particularly juxtaposed against our Superman.”

With all the buzz surrounding this upcoming film, it will only leave us with wanting to know more or possibly completely give up on it, depending on which side of the fence you’re on. Don’t worry though because you still have about another year & a half to decide which side you land on & if you are going to be one of the many people in line on midnight July 17, 2015 or if you will be one of the ones that would rather stay home catching up on sleep. That’s if you haven’t already made up your mind.