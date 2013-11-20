The February release date is right around the corner and Sony Pictures is promoting their upcoming “RoboCop” reboot. The movie studio has released eight more images which feature everyone’s favorite cyborg police officer Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman.) The images also showcase Jackie Earle Haley as Mattox, Michael Keaton as OmniCorp CEO Raymond Sellars and Abbie Cornish as Murphy’s wife Clara. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

In the year is 2028 and multinational conglomerate OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. Overseas, their drones have been used by the military for years – and it’s meant billions for OmniCorp’s bottom line. Now OmniCorp wants to bring their controversial technology to the home front, and they see a golden opportunity to do it. When Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman) – a loving husband, father and good cop doing his best to stem the tide of crime and corruption in Detroit – is critically injured in the line of duty, OmniCorp sees their chance for a part-man, part-robot police officer. OmniCorp envisions a RoboCop in every city and even more billions for their shareholders, but they never counted on one thing: there is still a man inside the machine pursuing justice.

“RoboCop” will hit theaters on February 12th, 2014. The action/sci-fi feature stars Joel Kinnaman, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley, Jay Baruchel, Michael Keaton, Aimee Garcia, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jennifer Ehle, Miguel Ferrer, Zach Grenier, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Melanie Scrofano, John Paul Ruttan and Douglas Urbanski. Nick Schenk, James Vanderbuilt, David Self and Joshua Zetumer wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Michael Miner and Edward Neumeier. José Padilha directs.

Source: Sony Pictures