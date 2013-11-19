Earlier this year, there was speculation that Tim Burton would be making a sequel to his 1988 comedy, Beetlejuice. Tim has not yet signed on to do the sequel yet, but it’s been said that he has considered directing the sequel. The Hollywood Reporter has also noted that Burton still has not read the script from Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Though Grahame-Smith had told EW.com back in 2011, that he received Burton’s permission to move forward with the film. Today another rumor having to do with the sequel has been brought to our attention & that is the possibility of Winona Ryder coming back to reprise her role as the gothic “outcast,” Lydia.

Ryder told The Daily Beast about the rumor of the sequel as well as her involvement with it. “I’m kind of sworn to secrecy,” Ryder said. “But it sounds like it might be happening.”

Ryder also stated that the film will not be a remake. “It’s 27 years later. & I have to say, I love Lydia [Deetz] so much. She was such a huge part of me. I would be really interested in what she is doing 27 years later.”

So from the sounds of it, it definitely looks like they are in the very early development stage of the film, giving that Ryder knows a bit about the storyline of the sequel. Other rumors that have been mentioned is that Michael Keaton will be returning to reprise his very iconic role of the grotesque, dark comedic character of Beetlejuice, which he made famous 26 years ago. We will make sure to keep you updated as soon as we hear more on this but for now, how do you feel about the possibility of a Beetlejuice sequel?

