Academy Award winning actor Christian Bale is passing on the Batman mantle to fellow thespian Ben Affleck. In doing so, he has given Affleck a key piece of advice for donning the cowl and cape.

Bale, who portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in director Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, told Affleck to make sure to go to the toilet before putting on the famous Batsuit for his turn as the Caped Crusader in “Batman vs. Superman.”

This is what Bale had to say to Access Hollywood.

“The only thing I said to him is to make sure he can take a p*ss without anyone having to help him because it’s a little bit humiliating, at least what I went through, when you have to have someone help you out of the costume in order to do that. That was my main piece of advice to him.”

Bale assured fans that Affleck will take the role and make it “his own.” He continued.

“I wish him all the best, he’s a very experienced actor and filmmaker. Our thing is finished, we always declared it was finished and it should be passed on to another actor – it will be again after him.”

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

The Man of Steel faces off against the Dark Knight.

“Batman vs. Superman” will open in theaters on July 27, 2015. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay from the story by Zack Snyder and David S. Goyer, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: IrishExaminer, IMDb