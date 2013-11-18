Expect the further adventures of fan favorite nitwits Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) in time for the holidays next year. Universal announced today that the sequel “Dumb and Dumber To” will arrive in theaters on November 14, 2014.

Here is the storyline for the film.

20 years after the dim wits set out on their first adventure, they head out in search of one of their long-lost children in the hope of gaining a new kidney.

“Dumb and Dumber To” will open in theaters on November 14, 2014. The film stars Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Jennifer Lawrence, Kathleen Turner, Laurie Holden, Rob Riggle, Angela Kerecz, Erin Allin O’Reilly, Rachel Melvin, Cam Neely, Lauren Henneberg, Brady Bluhm, Erika Bierman, Tembi Locke, Don Lake, Patricia French, Walter Hendrix III, Steve Tom, Shelton Foreman, Brett Wyman, Lindsay Ayliffe, Matthew Cardarople, Debi Kimsey and Kassidy Claire. Sean Anders, Mike Cerrone, John Morris and Bennett Yellin wrote the screenplay, while Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly direct.

Sources: deadline, IMDb